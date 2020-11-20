Jaws of life used to rescue man after rollover on Deerfoot Trail

Send this page to someone via email

The jaws of life had to be used to extricate a man from his vehicle after it rolled into the bushes off Deerfoot Trail near 17 Ave. SE.

Calgary police said the vehicle left the road at around 10:30 a.m. Friday. It was heading south on Deerfoot by the 17 Ave. SE exit.

The vehicle rolled, smashing through a fence before stopping in the ditch.

Firefighters cut the vehicle to rescue the man, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Rollover on Deerfoot SB near 17 Ave. sends one man to hospital. Fire crews used the jaws of life to extricate him rom the vehicle. Nov. 20, 2020. Tom Reynolds, Global News

Leah Blust was driving southbound on Deerfoot with her mother Jill Formaz when it happened.

“I saw this car, it went from the right lane to the left lane, out of control, into the median, he was was flying,” Blust said.

“Into the median and caught some air, swerved and came back out towards the right side, and then across the median here, and he flew into the ditch and it rolled a few times.”

“You couldn’t see anything, it was so fast,” Formaz added. “It just bounced off that median and flew.” Tweet This

“So immediately, I pulled over and Mom called 911. I came running down to see if he needed help,” Blust said.

“He was conscious, he was injured,” she said. “He was worried about having lost some things in the roll. He was disoriented but conscious.”

