Edmonton announces new city manager will start in January

The City of Edmonton has hired a new city manager.

After an “extensive national search,” city council has appointed Andre Corbould as Edmonton’s next city manager.

“We’re happy Andre will be joining the team as his vast leadership experience, as well as experience working with other orders of government, will help advance City of Edmonton priorities at a provincial and national level,” Mayor Don Iveson said in a news release Friday.

The announcement comes after former city manager Linda Cochrane announced her retirement in October 2019. Adam Laughlin has been in the role on an interim basis.

Corbould’s experience includes emergency management and executive leadership with the government of Alberta, security for the 2010 Olympics and nation building in Afghanistan with the Canadian Armed Forces.

Corbould is a graduate of civil engineering from the Royal Military College of Canada and has a masters in management from the University of Canberra, as well as a masters in defence management and policy from the Royal Military College of Canada.

“I’m excited and honoured to join the City of Edmonton at such an important time for our community,” Corbould said in a news release. “I’ve had the privilege of serving in the public service for more than three decades – first with the Canadian military, then the province of Alberta. I look forward to bringing that experience and perspective to my new role.

“Over the course of my career, I have learned firsthand what a privilege it is to serve people and communities, both in good times and when challenges arise. I look forward to working with the women and men in the City of Edmonton to address the immediate challenges at hand, and work towards building a strong and resilient city.”

The news release stated council has full confidence in Laughlin and the executive leadership team that has led the city through the COVID-19 pandemic so far.

Corbould will officially take over the city manager role on Jan. 18, 2021.

