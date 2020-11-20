Lindsay, Ont., man flees store with unpaid merchandise: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Lindsay, Ont., man faces theft charges following an incident at a downtown business on Thursday afternoon.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 4:15 p.m. officers responded to a report of a theft at a Kent Street West store.

Police allege a man selected a couple of items and approached the counter. However, after unsuccessful attempts to pay using a debit card, the suspect allegedly fled the store with the merchandise.

A store employee chased the suspect and after a struggle, recovered the merchandise. The suspect fled the area.

Police identified the suspect and arrested him at his home.

Raymond Steele, 37, of Lindsay, was charge with theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and failure to comply with an undertaking.

He was released and is expected to appear in court in Lindsay on Jan. 21, 2021.

