Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Lindsay, Ont., man flees store with unpaid merchandise: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 20, 2020 12:52 pm
A Lindsay man is accused of theft at a Kent St. West store.
A Lindsay man is accused of theft at a Kent St. West store. Global News Peterborough file

A Lindsay, Ont., man faces theft charges following an incident at a downtown business on Thursday afternoon.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 4:15 p.m. officers responded to a report of a theft at a Kent Street West store.

Police allege a man selected a couple of items and approached the counter. However, after unsuccessful attempts to pay using a debit card, the suspect allegedly fled the store with the merchandise.

Read more: Peterborough man accused of stealing large screen TV from business: police

A store employee chased the suspect and after a struggle, recovered the merchandise. The suspect fled the area.

Trending Stories

Police identified the suspect and arrested him at his home.

Story continues below advertisement

Raymond Steele, 37, of Lindsay, was charge with theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and failure to comply with an undertaking.

He was released and is expected to appear in court in Lindsay on Jan. 21, 2021.

Click to play video 'City of Kawartha Lakes residents encouraged to ‘shop local’' City of Kawartha Lakes residents encouraged to ‘shop local’
City of Kawartha Lakes residents encouraged to ‘shop local’ – Oct 16, 2020
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TheftCity of Kawartha LakesKawartha LakeslindsayCity of Kawartha Lakes Police ServiceAttempted TheftKent Street West
Flyers
More weekly flyers