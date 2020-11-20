Menu

Comments

Traffic

Buses to replace some Ottawa LRT service during maintenance this Sunday and next

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted November 20, 2020 10:15 am
Portions of the light-rail transit system in Ottawa will be shut down on the next two Sundays for maintenance work.
Parts of the Confederation Line light-rail transit system will be replaced by bus service on the next two Sundays for maintenance work.

The Confederation Line will close down between Hurdman and Blair stations on Nov. 22, while the full LRT system will be shut down on Nov. 29.

On both days, R1 replacement bus service will be in operation to cover the closures.

Rideau Transit Group, the consortium responsible for building and maintaining the first phase of Ottawa’s LRT, will be using the downtime to work on the line’s switch heaters and complete other additional work.

