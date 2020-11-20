Buses to replace some Ottawa LRT service during maintenance this Sunday and next

Send this page to someone via email

Parts of the Confederation Line light-rail transit system will be replaced by bus service on the next two Sundays for maintenance work.

The Confederation Line will close down between Hurdman and Blair stations on Nov. 22, while the full LRT system will be shut down on Nov. 29.

On both days, R1 replacement bus service will be in operation to cover the closures.

Rideau Transit Group, the consortium responsible for building and maintaining the first phase of Ottawa’s LRT, will be using the downtime to work on the line’s switch heaters and complete other additional work.

0:29 Manor Village residents rally to save homes from Ottawa LRT ‘demoviction’ Manor Village residents rally to save homes from Ottawa LRT ‘demoviction’ – Oct 30, 2020

Advertisement