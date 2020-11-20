The Ongoing History of New Music, episode 900: Even More Alt-Rock Music Conspiracies

- When the program began, Kurt was still alive and Pearl Jam had just one album.
- Except for hardcore computer nerds, no one knew about the internet or email.
- The first hundred episodes were composed on a long-forgotten DOS word processor. When Windows 3.1 came along, I switched to WordPerfect. The next 600 or so shows were written that way. I didn’t make the switch to Word until 2014.
- For nearly a decade, the show only ran on 102.1 The Edge/Toronto. CFOX/Vancouver picked it up near the end of the 90s. The show is now syndicated across the country.
- In addition to the hour-long shows are the 60-second daily features. I’ve written over 7,000 of those.
- Craig Venn was the original technical producer working with old-school reel-to-reel tape. Rob Johnston took over at show 110 and has been with me ever since.
- We transition to all-digital production in 1996.
- Shows were first archived on reel-to-reel tape, then DAT, then CD-Rs. Now everything is archived digitally.
- I used to record everything in the studios of 102.1 the Edge. Now I have my home studio. I just record my bits and upload them to Dropbox. Rob takes it from there, producing the programs and then distributing them to affiliates. He also takes care of the podcasts.
- The podcasts have been downloaded in almost every country in the world with Canada in the lead, followed by the US, the UK, Australia, and Germany.
- Among the countries immune to the shows charms are North Korea, Niger, Chad, and the Republic of the Congo. But we’re working on that.
- Steinski and Mass Media, The Motorcade Sped On
- RHCP, Love Rollercoaster
- Foo Fighters, Monkey Wrench (live)
- Lorde, Royals
- Depeche Mode, I Feel You
- Weezer, Breed (Live)
- Blink-182, Aliens Exist
- 102.1 The Edge/Toronto – Sunday at 7 pm
- Q107/Toronto – Sunday at 9 pm
- Live 88-5/Ottawa
- 107.5 Dave-FM/Kitchener – Sunday at 8p pm
- Big Kingston – Saturday and Sunday at 11 pm
- The Wolf, Peterborough – Sunday at 8 pm
- FM96/London – Sunday night at 7, Monday night at 11
- Power 97/Winnipeg – Sunday at 8 am
- Sonic 102.9/Edmonton
- The Zone/Victoria
- The Fox/Vancouver – Sunday at 11 pm
- WAPS/WKTL The Summit/Arkon, Canton, Cleveland, Youngstown The show runs at 11 am Sunday. This, by the way, is a great option for American listeners who are prevented from listening to the show live because of geo-blocking,
