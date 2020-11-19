Elk Ridge Resort set to open in December following temporary closure

Saskatchewan’s hospitality industry is one of many that has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Elk Ridge Resort near Waskesiu Lake felt the pinch and was temporarily closed, but things are looking up after it was bought by a group called Routes2SK.

Routes2SK members are all born and raised in Saskatchewan. It was a lengthy process before they got complete ownership of the resort, going through two bidding wars to acquire the resort.

However, the group says passion for the project has helped make it more of a smooth process.

Public safety has been a priority. Even with added restrictions, the group expects people who have been cooped up and unable to travel will be excited to make their way to northern Saskatchewan.

“We’re still living in a pandemic and it’s really heightening as far as numbers and that go so we’re hopeful that families want to come up here, come out amongst themselves and take part in the outdoors,” Elk Ridge Resort managing partner Ryan Danberg said.

Guests will be able to cross-country ski, snowshoe and skate. Danberg said there have been plenty of elk roaming the resort prior to its opening.

Hotel rooms in the lodge are closed for now, but townhouses, cabins and cottages will be available Dec. 4. Reservations will be accepted starting Nov. 24.

