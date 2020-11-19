Bow Island RCMP asking for public’s assistance in locating missing 51-year-old man

Send this page to someone via email

Bow Island RCMP are asking for help in locating a missing 51-year-old man.

Mark Jensen was last seen on Nov. 5., near his home in Foremost, Alta.

RCMP say all of Jensen’s vehicles have been accounted for, however neighbours and friends say they haven’t seen him.

The RCMP and the South Eastern Alberta Search and Rescue Association continue to search the area, “with negative results thus far.”

Jensen is around five foot eight, weighing 170 lbs. and has reddish hair with blue eyes.

Anyone with information in relation to the whereabouts of Jensen is being asked to contact Bow Island RCMP at 403-545-2100 or their local police.

For anyone who wishes to remain anonymous, they can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online, or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.