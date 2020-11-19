Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Burlington man charged in $1.3 million Ponzi scheme: police

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted November 19, 2020 4:33 pm
Halton Regional Police Headquarters in Burlington, Ont.
Halton Regional Police Headquarters in Burlington, Ont. Don Mitchell / Global News Hamilton

Halton Regional Police say they have arrested a Burlington man in connection with a $1.3 million Ponzi scheme.

Police say their three-year investigation revealed a number of victims who believed they were investing in a legitimate stock market investment program.

Fraud Unit detectives say the victims initially received small returns from funds obtained by new investors.

Read more: Ontario man returned to Canada to face charges in $56M debit terminal Ponzi scheme

But police say the victims were allegedly defrauded out of about $1.3 million, money that was used for the personal and financial gain of the accused.

Trending Stories

Police have charged Francesco Perre, 56, with six counts of fraud over $5,000 and misappropriation of funds.

Story continues below advertisement

Perre is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 23.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims and encourage them to contact police.

Click to play video 'Oshawa couple charged after police say they scammed churchgoers' Oshawa couple charged after police say they scammed churchgoers
Oshawa couple charged after police say they scammed churchgoers – Nov 4, 2020
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FraudHalton Regional Policehalton policeHamilton newsstock marketBurlington newsPonzi scheme
Flyers
More weekly flyers