Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Kingston area public health reporting 1 new case of COVID-19, 4 recoveries

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted November 19, 2020 3:27 pm
KFL&A Public Health is reporting a new case of COVID-19 in the Kingston region.
KFL&A Public Health is reporting a new case of COVID-19 in the Kingston region. Kraig Krause / Global News

KFL&A Public Health is reporting one new case of COVID-19 in the region.

According to the health unit, a man in his 20s caught the virus; the mode of transmission is under investigation.

Another four cases have also resolved.

This is the second day in a row that the health unit is reporting only one new case, after seeing an uptick in cases over the last two weeks.

Also over the last two days, the region has seen many more recoveries than new cases, bringing active cases from 38 on Monday, now down to 28.

A total of 233 people have tested positive for the virus in the region since March, with 205 of those cases recovered.

