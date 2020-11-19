Weather, logistical impediments delay coronavirus test results at Saskatchewan laboratory

Send this page to someone via email

Weather and logistical impediments resulted in specimens reaching the lab after the reporting period for Thursday’s new coronavirus case numbers in Saskatchewan, according to the province.

The volume of specimens that didn’t reach Roy Romanow Provincial Laboratory in time was not specified.

According to a press release, 2,004 COVID-19 tests were performed on Wednesday in Saskatchewan. To date, 307,264 tests have been carried out in the province.

Health officials said there were 98 new cases in the daily update on Thursday, with the overall total for the province growing to 5,651 since the first case was reported in March. The residence locations of four new infections are still pending.

According to a press release, most of the new cases are located in the Regina zone with 25, while there are 14 in south central, 12 each in north west and north central, 10 in Saskatoon, five each in north east, central east and south east, three in far north east, two in far north west and one in central west.

In the province, 83 people are currently in hospital with COVID-19 — 62 are receiving inpatient care and 21 are in intensive care. This is the highest number of hospitalizations to date.

Over 130 more people have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 3,553.

There are currently 2,066 active cases in the province, health officials said. Active cases are total cases less recoveries and deaths.

There have been 32 COVID-19-related deaths in Saskatchewan.

Health Minister Paul Merriman and Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab, are updating the coronavirus situation in the province at 3 p.m.

Global News is livestreaming the press conference.

More to come…

