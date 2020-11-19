Alberta to announce new rules for police in Thursday news conference

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s minister of justice and solicitor general will hold a news conference on Thursday afternoon to speak about policing reform throughout the province.

A news release from Alberta’s UCP government states Kaycee Madu will outline new rules for the province’s police.

He will be joined by Alberta Association of Chiefs of Police Chief Dale McFee, Calgary Police Service Chief Mark Neufeld, Tsuut’ina Nation Police Service Chief Keith Blake and leaders of some of Alberta’s cultural communities.

The news conference will be held at 12:30 p.m. and will be streamed live in this article.

