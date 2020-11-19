Menu

Canada

Alberta to announce new rules for police in Thursday news conference

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted November 19, 2020 12:31 pm
Click to play video 'Calgary councillor and justice minister battle over police budget' Calgary councillor and justice minister battle over police budget
Ward 5 Coun. George Chahal fired back at Alberta’s Justice Minister Kaycee Madu over his recent comments about a proposed plan to reallocate $20 million from the police budget to agencies that help people experiencing mental health and addiction issues. Bindu Suri has details.

Alberta’s minister of justice and solicitor general will hold a news conference on Thursday afternoon to speak about policing reform throughout the province.

A news release from Alberta’s UCP government states Kaycee Madu will outline new rules for the province’s police.

Read more: Alberta Justice Minister Kaycee Madu calls push to defund police ‘ridiculous’

He will be joined by Alberta Association of Chiefs of Police Chief Dale McFee, Calgary Police Service Chief Mark Neufeld, Tsuut’ina Nation Police Service Chief Keith Blake and leaders of some of Alberta’s cultural communities.

Trending Stories

The news conference will be held at 12:30 p.m. and will be streamed live in this article.

