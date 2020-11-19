McMaster University employee tests positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

An employee at McMaster University has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a release posted on Wednesday evening, the school says it was notified about the positive case involving an employee who was last on campus on Nov. 14.

It says the employee spent some time inside the faculty of health sciences space in the McMaster University Medical Centre (MUMC), as well as the psychology building.

All areas of those buildings where the employee had been have been thoroughly cleaned, including lab equipment that may have been used.

The university says the employee followed all COVID-19 health and safety protocols while on campus.

Contact tracing is underway and anyone who was in close proximity with the employee will be notified by Hamilton public health.