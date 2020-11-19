Menu

McMaster University employee tests positive for COVID-19

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted November 19, 2020 10:58 am
The university says an employee who tested positive for COVID-19 spent some time in the McMaster University Medical Centre when they were last on the campus on November 14. Lisa Polewski / 900 CHML

An employee at McMaster University has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a release posted on Wednesday evening, the school says it was notified about the positive case involving an employee who was last on campus on Nov. 14.

It says the employee spent some time inside the faculty of health sciences space in the McMaster University Medical Centre (MUMC), as well as the psychology building.

All areas of those buildings where the employee had been have been thoroughly cleaned, including lab equipment that may have been used.

The university says the employee followed all COVID-19 health and safety protocols while on campus.

Contact tracing is underway and anyone who was in close proximity with the employee will be notified by Hamilton public health.

CoronavirusCOVID-19HamiltonMcMaster University
