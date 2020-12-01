Generations Foundation 2020 Holiday Food and Toy Drive kicks off

Send this page to someone via email

The Generations Foundation 2020 Holiday Food and Toy Drive has started and will continue throughout the holiday season.

The goal is to supply a new toy to thousands of children in the Montreal area who may not otherwise receive a gift.

“We are bringing smiles of joy to the children to take home with them for the holidays,” said Natalie Bercovici, co-founder of the Generations Foundation.

As part of the annual event, the Generations Foundation is also accepting donations of non-perishable food items to help families in need.

The organization is dedicated to helping make sure children are properly nourished. It provides breakfast and lunch to dozens of elementary and high schools across Montreal.

The annual campaign is held in the spirit of giving back to various communities, but it has been an especially tough time for many Montrealers given the COVID-19 pandemic.

The health crisis also forced the Generations Foundation to put all its fundraising events on hold and find new ways to deliver meals to those in need.

“We’ve lost every single event and in addition to this, we have to change the method of operating,” said Adrian Bercovici, executive director and co-founder.

Montreal toymaker Mega Bloks is a long-time supporter of the Holiday Food and Toy Drive, donating hundreds of toys for the Generations Foundation to distribute.

For vice-president Bisma Ansari, it was especially important for the company to continue their partnership this year even if it means the traditional party planned each year cannot take place due to the pandemic.

“We’re still there,” she said. “And we’re still going to be bringing toys and helping Santa get these toys to the kids.”

The 2020 Generations Foundation campaign has begun. Global News

Find out where to make a donation

Here’s a list of drop-off locations:

Generations Foundation (call ahead 514-933-8585)

4210 Notre-Dame St. W.

Montreal

HSBC Montreal Main

2001 McGill College Ave., Ste. 160

Montreal

HSBC Pointe-Claire

1000 St-Jean Blvd., Ste. 110

Pointe-Claire

HSBC Forum

2313 Ste-Catherine St. W., Ste. 121

Montreal

HSBC René-Lévesque

88 René-Lévesque Blvd. W.

Montreal

HSBC Laval

3055 Saint Martin Blvd. W., Room 150

Laval

HSBC Saint-Leonard

5095 Jean-Talon St. E.

Montreal

HSBC Marché Centrale

8999 L’Acadie Blvd.

Montreal

HSBC Brossard

9155 Taschereau Blvd.

Other ways to help

Are you looking to make a donation to the Generations Foundation? You can do so by clicking here.

If you are interested in learning more about how to help the organization, you can click here.