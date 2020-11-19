Menu

Canada

Pedestrian seriously injured in downtown London collision

By Natalie Lovie 980 CFPL
Police say they received a call about a person in distress reportedly in possession of a firearm inside a residence on Guildwood Boulevard.
Police say they received a call about a person in distress reportedly in possession of a firearm inside a residence on Guildwood Boulevard. Kelly Wang/980 CFPL

One person was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a collision Wednesday night involving a pedestrian in downtown London.

Police responded to the scene on York Street near Waterloo at around 7:15 p.m. and found a male pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle.

Read more: Pedestrian struck by train in London, Ont. taken to hospital

He was rushed to hospital with serious injuries. London police may provide an update on his condition Thursday morning.

York Street was closed overnight between Colborne Street and Waterloo Street, and residents were asked to avoid the area as police investigate the cause of the crash.

