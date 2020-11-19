Pedestrian seriously injured in downtown London collision

Send this page to someone via email

One person was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a collision Wednesday night involving a pedestrian in downtown London.

Police responded to the scene on York Street near Waterloo at around 7:15 p.m. and found a male pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle.

He was rushed to hospital with serious injuries. London police may provide an update on his condition Thursday morning.

York Street was closed overnight between Colborne Street and Waterloo Street, and residents were asked to avoid the area as police investigate the cause of the crash.

Advertisement