COVID-19 ‘gargle test’ now available for adults in Vancouver Coastal Health region

Residents of the Vancouver Coastal Health region will no longer have to put up with an invasive nasal swab to get tested for COVID-19.

The health authority said Wednesday that its saline “gargle test” is now available for adults.

The test involves swishing a saline solution in a person’s mouth for five seconds, then spitting it into a container and giving it to a public health worker.

The tests are available at test collection centres in urban areas and anywhere tests are being collected in rural areas, officials said.

Anyone taking the test must not eat, drink, smoke or brush their teeth for an hour beforehand.

The gargle tests were initially rolled out for children in mid-September.

Health officials said they eventually planned to make the test available for everyone, but was prioritizing children due to limited resources and because the test would be more comfortable for them.

