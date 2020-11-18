Menu

COVID-19 ‘gargle test’ now available for adults in Vancouver Coastal Health region

By Simon Little Global News
Click to play video 'B.C. researchers get world-wide attention for developing ‘gargle test’ for COVID-19' B.C. researchers get world-wide attention for developing ‘gargle test’ for COVID-19
(Sept. 18) B.C. researchers get world-wide attention for developing 'gargle test' for COVID-19 – Sep 18, 2020

Residents of the Vancouver Coastal Health region will no longer have to put up with an invasive nasal swab to get tested for COVID-19.

The health authority said Wednesday that its saline “gargle test” is now available for adults.

Read more: So long swabs: B.C. unveils new mouth-rinse COVID-19 test for kids

The test involves swishing a saline solution in a person’s mouth for five seconds, then spitting it into a container and giving it to a public health worker.

The tests are available at test collection centres in urban areas and anywhere tests are being collected in rural areas, officials said.

Anyone taking the test must not eat, drink, smoke or brush their teeth for an hour beforehand.

Read more: 10 deaths and 762 new cases as B.C. breaks COVID-19 records again

The gargle tests were initially rolled out for children in mid-September.

Health officials said they eventually planned to make the test available for everyone, but was prioritizing children due to limited resources and because the test would be more comfortable for them.

You can find out more about where to get tested for COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region here.

Click to play video 'Dr. Bonnie Henry announces innovative mouth rinse COVID-19 test for kids' Dr. Bonnie Henry announces innovative mouth rinse COVID-19 test for kids
Dr. Bonnie Henry announces innovative mouth rinse COVID-19 test for kids – Sep 17, 2020
Coronavirusbc coronavirusCOVIDVancouver Coastal Healthbc covidCOVID-19 testCOVID testGargle Testsaline gargle testswish test
