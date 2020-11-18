Trucker charged after police stop rig with handmade paper licence plate: Huron OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A 48-year-old truck driver from Grey Highlands is facing multiple charges after officers say they pulled over a transport truck and trailer with a handmade licence plate made of paper and magic marker over the weekend.

Officers were first alerted to the handiwork around 10:20 a.m. Saturday, and located the driver along Thames Road West near Exeter, Ont.

Police say they confirmed the initial report upon closer inspection of the vehicle, and note that further investigation determined the driver did not have a valid commercial motor vehicle certificate, had failed to maintain his daily log book, and had failed to complete a daily inspection report, police said.

The accused trucker, a 48-year-old from Flesherton, Ont., faces several charges, including for using an altered plate, and is set to appear in court on Jan. 5 in Goderich, Ont., police said.

