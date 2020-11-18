Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Trucker charged after police stop rig with handmade paper licence plate: Huron OPP

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted November 18, 2020 5:30 pm
An O.P.P truck stands in the parking lot at the eastern Ontario regional Ontario Provincial Police headquarters in Smith Falls, Ontario on Oct. 22, 2012.THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
File photo. Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press/File

A 48-year-old truck driver from Grey Highlands is facing multiple charges after officers say they pulled over a transport truck and trailer with a handmade licence plate made of paper and magic marker over the weekend.

Officers were first alerted to the handiwork around 10:20 a.m. Saturday, and located the driver along Thames Road West near Exeter, Ont.

Read more: 3 charged in September drive-by bakery shooting in Little Jamaica: Toronto police

Police say they confirmed the initial report upon closer inspection of the vehicle, and note that further investigation determined the driver did not have a valid commercial motor vehicle certificate, had failed to maintain his daily log book, and had failed to complete a daily inspection report, police said.

Trending Stories

The accused trucker, a 48-year-old from Flesherton, Ont., faces several charges, including for using an altered plate, and is set to appear in court on Jan. 5 in Goderich, Ont., police said.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Peterborough County OPP opens collision reporting centre' Peterborough County OPP opens collision reporting centre
Peterborough County OPP opens collision reporting centre
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPOntario Provincial PoliceTrucktransport truckillegalLicence Platehuron oppGrey Highlandspaper licence plateunusual
Flyers
More weekly flyers