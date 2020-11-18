Menu

Environment

Vancouver council approves plan that could set fees to drive into the downtown core

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 18, 2020 3:35 pm
Traffic on West Broadway Avenue, Vancouver, B.C. in this file photo.
Traffic on West Broadway Avenue, Vancouver, B.C. in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Bayne Stanley

Vancouver city council has approved a Climate Emergency Action Plan that could see a levy placed on all vehicles entering the downtown core.

Green Coun. Pete Fry says in a social media post that council voted in favour of the plan Tuesday night.

It’s said to be part of a drive to make Vancouver one of the greenest cities in the world.

Click to play video 'Unclear how much Vancouver’s Climate Action Emergency Plan could cost drivers' Unclear how much Vancouver’s Climate Action Emergency Plan could cost drivers
Unclear how much Vancouver’s Climate Action Emergency Plan could cost drivers – Oct 28, 2020

Read more: Vancouver city council to hear recommendations after declaring climate emergency

Story continues below advertisement

Another section of the plan proposes a carbon pollution surcharge on gas or diesel vehicles.

Trending Stories

The entire strategy is not slated to take effect until at least 2025 and meetings will be held over the next 18 months to gather public reaction.

Fry says a lot of work lies ahead to address issues related to equity, economy and resilience.

Click to play video 'City of Vancouver release Climate Emergency Action Plan' City of Vancouver release Climate Emergency Action Plan
City of Vancouver release Climate Emergency Action Plan – Oct 27, 2020
© 2020 The Canadian Press
