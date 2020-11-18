Menu

Crime

Sûreté du Québec officer charged with sex crimes against minor

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Pierres Boies is seen in this undated police handout photo. The SQ officer has been charged with crimes of a sexual nature. Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020.
Pierres Boies is seen in this undated police handout photo. The SQ officer has been charged with crimes of a sexual nature. Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. Police handout

Investigators with the Sûreté du Québec’s internal investigation unit arrested a fellow officer on Tuesday in connection with offences of a sexual nature.

Pierre Boies, a 57-year-old SQ officer and resident of Beloeil, appeared at the Saint-Hyacinthe courthouse on Wednesday to face various charges, including sexual assault, incitement to sexual contact and sexual contact with a minor under the age of 16, luring and possession of child pornography.

Read more: Sex abuse allegations leads to arrest of 5 members of Quebec religious order

The SQ said the alleged incidents occurred while he was off duty and took place between June 2019 and Oct. 29, 2020.

According to police, Boies contacted his victim on social media using his real identity.

Read more: Two Quebec officers charged with sexual assault

Police say the investigation revealed that he also contacted other teens in different regions via social media.

Boies was suspended at the start of legal proceedings against him which were initiated in Dec. 2019, in accordance with the employment contract in effect, the SQ said in a statement.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the SQ’s anonymous tip line at 1 800 659-4264.

