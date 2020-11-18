Renewed pleas to solve mystery of missing Sunshine Coast man who may have met with foul play

Send this page to someone via email

A B.C family is asking the public for help more than four years after a 27-year-old man went missing on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast.

Dane Stanway was reported missing on May 12, 2016. At the time, he lived in a house on Gilmour Road in Gibsons, B.C.

Investigators at the time said the 27-year-old may have been killed and that he “was leading a lifestyle associated to criminal activity.”

1:34 What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.? What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.? – Sep 21, 2020

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team took over the case and has yet to determine Stanway’s whereabouts.

Story continues below advertisement

On Wednesday, Stanway’s mother said prior to his disappearance, he had vowed to change his life.

“After many years of battling addiction, he was ready to be the true version of himself, to free himself of shame, remorse and the constant control of addiction,” she said.

Bosch pleaded with the public for any information that could bring a sense of closure.

“We are in pain, lost, confused,” she said.

“These feelings and emotions will never go away until we know where Dane is and that those responsible for taking his life from us are in prison and paying for their atrocious actions.”