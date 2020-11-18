Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Lake-to-lake bicycle route to be built in Penticton

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted November 18, 2020 2:24 pm
A new bicycle path for Penticton has been approved by city council.
A new bicycle path for Penticton has been approved by city council. Global News

Penticton city council has approved a new bicycle route connecting Okanagan Lake and Skaha Lake.

The bike route will run along Martin Street, through the heart of Penticton’s downtown core.

The City of Penticton said the new bike route will remove 90 parking spaces on the west side of Martin Street.

There is some concern with some business located on the street.

Read more: Penticton’s outdoor public skating rink plans put on ice

“One of the biggest things is Martin is a busy street. We don’t feel it’s a safe street for a bike path — it’s dangerous,” said Kirby Layng, City Centre Fitness’s owner.

Story continues below advertisement

“Also, they’re taking away a lot of our parking.”

The City of Penticton said the new bicycle path was identified as a priority in 2018, and will cost roughly $8 million.

“We do not have a construction start date – too early for that. The next step in the process is a detailed design of the route itself,” said Philip Cooper, the city’s communication manager.

The lake-to-lake bike route will be a part of the city’s 2021-25 financial plan.

Click to play video 'Clean-up efforts to resume at infamous Penticton-area waste pile' Clean-up efforts to resume at infamous Penticton-area waste pile
Clean-up efforts to resume at infamous Penticton-area waste pile
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
pentictonokanagan lakecity of pentictonBike PathSkaha LakeMartin Streetpenticton bicycle pathpenticton bike path
Flyers
More weekly flyers