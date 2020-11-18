B.C. drunk driver also violates non-essential travel orders after drinking at friend’s house

A driver in North Vancouver was not only caught drinking and driving Tuesday night but also violated current COVID-19 provincial health orders, admitting he had been drinking at a friend’s house in another city.

RCMP said the driver was pulled over during a roadblock and given an immediate roadside prohibition but when officers learned the driver had come from another city, they said it was just “recklessness compounded by more recklessness.”

“It’s bad enough that someone would drink and drive, which obviously risks the safety of other people on the road. It’s that much worse when the person does it in a way that increases the risk of spreading COVID-19,” Sgt. Peter DeVries of the North Vancouver RCMP said in a release.

Story continues below advertisement

However, the driver was not issued any tickets for COVID-19- related offences.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

DeVries said they are also concerned about exposing their officers to the virus.

“We wear masks and gloves, and maintain physical distance where possible, and we have roadside screening devices. We have to ensure the safety of the people we interact with, whether that’s asking them to stand on the sidewalk instead of the road, or using COVID-19 prevention measures,” he said.

1:51 Coronavirus: British Columbians urged to avoid Christmas travel Coronavirus: British Columbians urged to avoid Christmas travel