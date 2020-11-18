Menu

Crime

B.C. drunk driver also violates non-essential travel orders after drinking at friend’s house

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 18, 2020 2:58 pm
The driver received an immediate roadside prohibition for drinking and driving.
The driver received an immediate roadside prohibition for drinking and driving. North Vancouver RCMP

A driver in North Vancouver was not only caught drinking and driving Tuesday night but also violated current COVID-19 provincial health orders, admitting he had been drinking at a friend’s house in another city.

RCMP said the driver was pulled over during a roadblock and given an immediate roadside prohibition but when officers learned the driver had come from another city, they said it was just “recklessness compounded by more recklessness.”

Read more: Coronavirus: Two $2,300 tickets handed out for separate parties at same B.C. vacation rental

“It’s bad enough that someone would drink and drive, which obviously risks the safety of other people on the road. It’s that much worse when the person does it in a way that increases the risk of spreading COVID-19,” Sgt. Peter DeVries of the North Vancouver RCMP said in a release.

However, the driver was not issued any tickets for COVID-19- related offences.

DeVries said they are also concerned about exposing their officers to the virus.

Read more: Officials say to avoid Christmas travel in B.C. this year due to COVID-19 pandemic

“We wear masks and gloves, and maintain physical distance where possible, and we have roadside screening devices. We have to ensure the safety of the people we interact with, whether that’s asking them to stand on the sidewalk instead of the road, or using COVID-19 prevention measures,” he said.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: British Columbians urged to avoid Christmas travel' Coronavirus: British Columbians urged to avoid Christmas travel
Coronavirus: British Columbians urged to avoid Christmas travel
