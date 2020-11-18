Menu

Health

Interior Health: COVID-19 case confirmed at Kelowna Secondary School

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted November 18, 2020 12:20 pm
Interior Health has confirmed a member of the Kelowna Secondary School community tested positive for COVID-19 .
Interior Health has confirmed a member of the Kelowna Secondary School community tested positive for COVID-19 . Global News

Another COVID-19 case at an Okanagan school has been confirmed by the Interior Health Authority.

Interior Health says a member of the Kelowna Secondary School community has tested positive for the coronavirus. 

“They are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams,” wrote Central Okanagan Public Schools’ staff in a release.

“Interior Health follows up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case directly through contact tracing.”

Read more: More record-breaking numbers as B.C. reports 717 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

Central Okanagan Public Schools wants to remind the public they will continue to practice and implement strict health and safety protocols to protect students and staff.

The school district says it will continue to work with Interior Health to determine if any additional actions are required.

Interior Health pleads with young people to take coronavirus seriously
