Interior Health: COVID-19 case confirmed at Kelowna Secondary School

Another COVID-19 case at an Okanagan school has been confirmed by the Interior Health Authority.

Interior Health says a member of the Kelowna Secondary School community has tested positive for the coronavirus.

“They are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams,” wrote Central Okanagan Public Schools’ staff in a release.

“Interior Health follows up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case directly through contact tracing.”

Central Okanagan Public Schools wants to remind the public they will continue to practice and implement strict health and safety protocols to protect students and staff.

The school district says it will continue to work with Interior Health to determine if any additional actions are required.

