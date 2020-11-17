Trump shares Elections Canada tweet after falsely claiming machines led to voter fraud

Send this page to someone via email

U.S. President Donald Trump retweeted a post from Elections Canada outlining the country’s voting system after perpetuating unsubstantiated claims that voting machines allowed for mass voter fraud during the presidential election.

In a tweet Tuesday afternoon, Elections Canada said it “does not use Dominion Voting Systems.”

“We use paper ballots counted by hand in front of scrutineers and have never used voting machines or electronic tabulators to count votes in our 100-year history,” the tweet reads.

Trump re-shared the post on Tuesday, writing: “This says it all.”

THIS SAYS IT ALL! https://t.co/zZSspsJPe9 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 17, 2020

In the days since the election, Trump has taken aim at Dominion Voting Systems, saying without evidence that the company — which makes digital voting machines — conspired with Democrats to help Biden win.

The Republican president has claimed, without providing evidence, that millions of votes for him were deleted, and has perpetuated unsubstantiated reports suggesting ballots were flipped to support Biden.

In a statement posted to its website on Tuesday, the company said it “categorically denies false assertions about vote switching issues with our voting systems.”

The company said the ballots were accurately tabulated, adding that “assertions of voter fraud conspiracies are 100 per cent false.”

In the statement, Dominion Voting Systems also maintained that it is a non-partisan company that has no company ownership relationships with any member of Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s family, the Feinstein family, or the Clinton Global Initiative, Smartmatic, Scytl as alleged.

It also said it does not have any ties to Venezuela.

A request for comment sent to Elections Canada regarding why the tweet was sent was not immediately returned.

Trump, who has not conceded to Biden, has filed a number of lawsuits in pursuit of overturning the election results, alleging there was mass voter fraud as a result of the use of mail in ballots amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. He has also claimed Republican poll watchers were denied access to oversee ballot counting.

Elections officials across the country, however, have maintained that there was no fraud or irregularities and say both Republican and Democratic representatives were granted access to watch ballot counting.

In fact, on Thursday, the federal government agency that oversees U.S. election security, and the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency, released a joint statement saying the election “was the most secure in American history.”

“There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised,” the statement said.