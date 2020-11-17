Hamilton pedestrian hit by dump truck, recovering in hospital

Send this page to someone via email

A Hamilton man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a dump truck.

Hamilton police say the man was struck after stepping into the westbound truck’s path on Stone Church Road East, near Upper Sherman Avenue, shortly after 9:30 a.m. Monday.

According to police, the driver of the dump truck, which was pulling a trailer, called 9-1-1 and the 34-year-old pedestrian was rushed to hospital.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit says driver impairment and error, as well as speed, have been ruled out as contributing factors to the collision.

At last check, the pedestrian remains in stable, but critical condition.

HPS continues to investigate a collision involving a truck and pedestrian. The pedestrian's condition remains stable but critical. Evidence points to the pedestrian stepping into a live traffic lane moments before the collision. Read more #HamOnt https://t.co/xPReI3CFTl — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) November 17, 2020

Anyone with information on this incident is being asked to contact police or you can provide information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit tips online.

