Hamilton pedestrian hit by dump truck, recovering in hospital

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted November 17, 2020 3:34 pm
Hamilton police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a dump truck.
Hamilton police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a dump truck. Lisa Polewski / Global News

A Hamilton man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a dump truck.

Hamilton police say the man was struck after stepping into the westbound truck’s path on Stone Church Road East, near Upper Sherman Avenue, shortly after 9:30 a.m. Monday.

According to police, the driver of the dump truck, which was pulling a trailer, called 9-1-1 and the 34-year-old pedestrian was rushed to hospital.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit says driver impairment and error, as well as speed, have been ruled out as contributing factors to the collision.

At last check, the pedestrian remains in stable, but critical condition.

Anyone with information on this incident is being asked to contact police or you can provide information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit tips online.

