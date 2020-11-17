29 cases now linked to COVID-19 outbreak at Kitchener restaurant

Send this page to someone via email

There have now been 29 COVID-19 cases connected to the outbreak at the Algarve Restaurant in Kitchener, according to Waterloo Public Health.

On Nov. 9., the agency issued a warning about the Portuguese restaurant, saying as many as 175 people may have been exposed to the coronavirus at the restaurant, between Oct. 28 and Nov. 4.

Since the announcement was made, the number of positive tests has continued to climb.

Waterloo Public Health rarely provides a name for a place where there has been an outbreak but in this case, they were unable to reach out to all of the potential contacts.

The Algarve Restaurant outbreak is not alone in seeing spread among potential contacts.

An outbreak at a congregate setting somewhere in the region has quickly grown from two cases, when it was announced on the weekend, to 14 cases.

In addition, an outbreak at a fitness facility has also grown by four cases to 13. Waterloo Public Health has not announced any more details about this outbreak.

There are currently another 20 active outbreaks in the area although the one which sprang forth from a wedding at an events centre has been declared over. A total of 24 people have tested positive for the coronavirus from the event.

Waterloo Public Health reported 53 new positive tests for the coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases in the area to 2,812.

A new death was reported on Monday, raising the death toll in Waterloo Region to 122.

“I am saddened to hear of another death where COVID-19 is thought to have been a contributing factor in our community,” Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang, the region’s acting medical officer of health, said in a statement.

“I wish to express my deepest condolences to the family and loved ones. The individual was a female in her 90s and had underlying conditions.”

A further 56 people were cleared of COVID-19 bringing the total number of resolved cases to 2,336.

These numbers add up to 354 active cases in Waterloo Region, a slight decrease from Monday’s reported total.