Comments

Canada

New ‘Jane Goodall Act’ seeks to ban ivory imports, hunting trophies

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'Primatologist Jane Goodall honoured to support ‘Jane Goodall Act’ seeking to ban ivory imports, hunting trophies' Primatologist Jane Goodall honoured to support ‘Jane Goodall Act’ seeking to ban ivory imports, hunting trophies
Sen. Murray Sinclair has teamed up with primatologist Jane Goodall to propose a law to protect captive animals and ban imports of elephant ivory and hunting trophies into Canada. Sinclair says his bill, the Jane Goodall Act, would ban new captivity of great apes and elephants unless it’s licensed and for their best interests, including for conservation and non-harmful scientific research

Sen. Murray Sinclair says he has teamed up with primatologist Jane Goodall to propose a law to protect captive animals and ban imports of elephant ivory and hunting trophies into Canada.

Sinclair says his bill, the Jane Goodall Act, would ban new captivity of great apes and elephants unless it’s licensed and for their best interests, including for conservation and non-harmful scientific research.

Jane Goodall says 'disrespect' for animals, nature caused coronavirus pandemic

The bill would also ban the use of great apes and elephants in performances and establish legal standing for the protected animals.

That would allow courts to issue orders to move them to new care or to improve their living conditions.

Sinclair says the bill will be named after Jane Goodall, who is best known for her 60-year study of social and family interactions of wild chimpanzees.

There are believed to be 20 elephants and 33 great apes living in captivity in Canada including nine chimpanzees, 18 gorillas and six orangutans.

Sinclair said he will give a speech on the bill in the Senate on Thursday.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
