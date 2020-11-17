Stolen credit card used for over $300 in purchases: Guelph police

Send this page to someone via email

It’s another reminder to Guelph residents not to leave their wallets in their cars.

Police say a wallet was stolen on Oct. 9 from a vehicle parked in the driveway of a home in the area of Kortright Road and Gordon Street.

A credit card was then used to make $310.99 in purchases from eight different businesses throughout the city.

Police have released a photo of a person investigators would like to speak to. He was not identified as a suspect in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7257.

Guelph police are urging residents never to leave valuables inside their cars and always make sure the doors are locked.

