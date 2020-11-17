Menu

Weather

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for Barrie, Midland, Orillia areas

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted November 17, 2020 11:10 am
The federal weather agency is predicting periods of low visibility during heavy flurries.
The federal weather agency is predicting periods of low visibility during heavy flurries. AP Photo/The Herald-Palladium, Don Campbell

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for the areas of Barrie, Collingwood, Hillsdale, Midland, Coldwater, Orr Lake, Orillia, Lagoon City and Washago, Ont.

The federal weather agency is predicting periods of low visibility during heavy flurries.

Locally, five to 15 centimetres of snow is possible, the federal weather agency says.

Environment Canada says heavy flurries will last through the morning, with more heavy flurries possible Tuesday afternoon into the evening.

