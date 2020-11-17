Menu

Weather

Snow squall watch issued for Waterloo Region, north Wellington County

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted November 17, 2020 10:28 am
Environment Canada has issued a snow squall watch for Waterloo Region and north Wellington County.
Environment Canada has issued a snow squall watch for Waterloo Region and northern parts of Wellington County.

Environment Canada has issued a snow squall watch for Waterloo Region and northern parts of Wellington County.

The agency said it is expecting lake effect snow beginning on Tuesday morning and continuing into early Wednesday morning.

Poor visibility, possible whiteout conditions, and 10 to 20 centimetres of snow are expected in some areas.

Read more: 2020 fall forecast — What weather Canadians can expect from coast to coast

The worst snow squall conditions are expected on Tuesday afternoon, Environment Canada said and drivers should be prepared for “hazardous winter driving” conditions.

“Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably,” Environment Canada said. “Changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common.”

The weather office added that residents should consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

