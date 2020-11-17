Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Money

Tesla to join the S&P 500 stock index

By Staff The Associated Press
Click to play video 'RCMP charge driver allegedly sleeping in a self-driving, speeding Tesla on the QEII' RCMP charge driver allegedly sleeping in a self-driving, speeding Tesla on the QEII
Alberta RCMP have charged a B.C. man with dangerous driving. Witnesses claim the driver and his passenger were asleep with their seats fully reclined, as their Tesla traveling up to 150 kilometres/hour on Highway 2 between Edmonton and Calgary. Fletcher Kent has more – Sep 17, 2020

Tesla will be added to the S&P 500 index on Dec. 21. Based on its market value Monday, the electric car maker would be one of the top 10 companies in the benchmark index upon entry.

S&P Dow Jones Indices made the announcement after the closing bell. Tesla shares jumped nearly 14 per cent in after-hours trading. Tesla became eligible to join the S&P 500 after posting its fourth consecutive profit in the second quarter of this year.

Click to play video 'Electric vehicle growth in Atlantic Canada' Electric vehicle growth in Atlantic Canada
Electric vehicle growth in Atlantic Canada – Oct 27, 2020

However, it was not selected for inclusion in the index in September by the index committee at S&P Dow Jones Indices. Tesla shares have soared 387.8 per cent this year as the company is finally making money on a consistent basis after years of losses and continues to hit milestones for deliveries of its vehicles.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Tesla earned $331 million in the third quarter on revenue of $8.77 billion.

READ MORE: Alberta group eyes area near Edmonton as kick-off point for clean energy industry

The company, led by Elon Musk, has a market value of $386.83 billion as of Monday’s close. That would make it the tenth most valuable company in the S&P 500.

S&P Dow Jones Indices said Tesla will be one of the largest companies added to the S&P 500 in the past decade.

The company said it is considering adding Tesla in two stages on Dec. 14 and 21. The company Tesla is replacing in the S&P 500 will be announced at a later date, S&P Dow Jones Indices said.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Elon MuskTeslastock marketelectric carsS&P 500Tesla stocksTesla joins the S&P 500Tesla S&P 500Tesla stock priceTesla valuation
Flyers
More weekly flyers