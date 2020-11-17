Tesla to join the S&P 500 stock index

Send this page to someone via email

Tesla will be added to the S&P 500 index on Dec. 21. Based on its market value Monday, the electric car maker would be one of the top 10 companies in the benchmark index upon entry.

S&P Dow Jones Indices made the announcement after the closing bell. Tesla shares jumped nearly 14 per cent in after-hours trading. Tesla became eligible to join the S&P 500 after posting its fourth consecutive profit in the second quarter of this year.

6:03 Electric vehicle growth in Atlantic Canada Electric vehicle growth in Atlantic Canada – Oct 27, 2020

However, it was not selected for inclusion in the index in September by the index committee at S&P Dow Jones Indices. Tesla shares have soared 387.8 per cent this year as the company is finally making money on a consistent basis after years of losses and continues to hit milestones for deliveries of its vehicles.

Story continues below advertisement

Tesla earned $331 million in the third quarter on revenue of $8.77 billion.

READ MORE: Alberta group eyes area near Edmonton as kick-off point for clean energy industry

The company, led by Elon Musk, has a market value of $386.83 billion as of Monday’s close. That would make it the tenth most valuable company in the S&P 500.

S&P Dow Jones Indices said Tesla will be one of the largest companies added to the S&P 500 in the past decade.

The company said it is considering adding Tesla in two stages on Dec. 14 and 21. The company Tesla is replacing in the S&P 500 will be announced at a later date, S&P Dow Jones Indices said.