Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Coronavirus: Woman fined after Toronto police break up birthday party at storage unit

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'Over 100 gather for birthday party in Toronto storage unit' Over 100 gather for birthday party in Toronto storage unit
WATCH ABOVE: Toronto police say over 100 people gathered for a party overnight at a storage container in Toronto’s west end. Erica Vella reports.

Toronto police say they had to shut down a large birthday party at a west-end commercial storage unit that flouted COVID-19 restrictions early Monday.

Police say they responded to reports of a large gathering at the building, located near Shorncliffe Road and North Queen Street, shortly after 1 a.m. and discovered over 100 people inside the storage unit.

They say a 27-year-old woman was fined $750 for failing to comply with the Reopening of Ontario Act, which limits indoor gatherings to 10 people per facility.

Police say their investigation is ongoing and officers are working with fire services to determine whether any fire codes were violated.

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg says the storage unit that was rented for the party “was not designed or equipped for this purpose.”

Pegg also says the city responded to 25 complaints related to public gatherings this weekend.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
