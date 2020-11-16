Winnipeg police investigate shooting in Centennial neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

Several schools were put into a hold and secure after a shooting in the Centennial neighbourhood Monday afternoon.

In a tweet shortly before 2:40 p.m., Winnipeg police said they were investigating the shooting near Isabel Street and Elgin Avenue and asked Winnipeggers to avoid the area.

Police at the scene of the shooting. Jordan Pearn/Global News

Access to Isabel Street was blocked between William and Logan avenues, and a police spokesperson said the closures were expected to last for a few hours.

There was no immediate word on any injuries or what led up to the shooting.

WPS is responding to a shooting near Isabel/Elgin. Isabel will be blocked from William to Logan. Plse avoid the area. Further information will be provided when available. Nearby schools placed on hold and secure. #Traffic @WinnipegTMC — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) November 16, 2020

Nearby schools were put into a hold and secure after the shooting, but police have since said the lockdowns have been lifted.

Police say they’ll provide more information when available.

