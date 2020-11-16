Winnipeg police investigate shooting in Centennial neighbourhood

Several schools were put into a hold and secure after a shooting in the Centennial neighbourhood Monday afternoon.
In a tweet shortly before 2:40 p.m., Winnipeg police said they were investigating the shooting near Isabel Street and Elgin Avenue and asked Winnipeggers to avoid the area.
Access to Isabel Street was blocked between William and Logan avenues, and a police spokesperson said the closures were expected to last for a few hours.
There was no immediate word on any injuries or what led up to the shooting.
Trending Stories
Nearby schools were put into a hold and secure after the shooting, but police have since said the lockdowns have been lifted.
Police say they’ll provide more information when available.
Murder, weapons, drug charges laid in organized crime investigation: Winnipeg police
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments