Crime

Winnipeg police investigate shooting in Centennial neighbourhood

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted November 16, 2020 4:59 pm
Winnipeg police are investigating a shooting nearIsabel Street and Elgin Avenue Monday.
Winnipeg police are investigating a shooting nearIsabel Street and Elgin Avenue Monday. Jordan Pearn/Global News

Several schools were put into a hold and secure after a shooting in the Centennial neighbourhood Monday afternoon.

In a tweet shortly before 2:40 p.m., Winnipeg police said they were investigating the shooting near Isabel Street and Elgin Avenue and asked Winnipeggers to avoid the area.

Police at the scene of the shooting.
Police at the scene of the shooting. Jordan Pearn/Global News

Access to Isabel Street was blocked between William and Logan avenues, and a police spokesperson said the closures were expected to last for a few hours.

Shooting on Selkirk Avenue Winnipeg's 26th homicide of 2020

There was no immediate word on any injuries or what led up to the shooting.

Nearby schools were put into a hold and secure after the shooting, but police have since said the lockdowns have been lifted.

Police say they’ll provide more information when available.

Click to play video 'Murder, weapons, drug charges laid in organized crime investigation: Winnipeg police' Murder, weapons, drug charges laid in organized crime investigation: Winnipeg police
Murder, weapons, drug charges laid in organized crime investigation: Winnipeg police – Jul 27, 2020

 

Winnipeg policewinnipegWinnipeg crimehold and secureWinnipeg shootingCentennialschool lockdownsIsabel and Elgin
