Canada

Supreme Court of Canada won’t review rejection of class action against Just for Laughs founder

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 16, 2020 4:02 pm
Just for Laughs founder Gilbert Rozon walks the hall of the courthouse as he arrives for the beginning of his sexual assault trial in Montreal on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.
Just for Laughs founder Gilbert Rozon walks the hall of the courthouse as he arrives for the beginning of his sexual assault trial in Montreal on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

The Supreme Court of Canada will not examine the rejection of a class-action suit against the founder of Just for Laughs.

A group of women known as “Les Courageuses” has pursued legal action against Gilbert Rozon over allegations of harassment and sexual assault.

In May 2018, the Quebec Superior Court authorized the class action, which accuses Rozon of victimizing at least 20 women from 1982 to 2016, allegations he firmly denies.

READ MORE: Evidence complete at Gilbert Rozon trial, judge to hear closing arguments in November

However, the Quebec Court of Appeal overturned the decision.

The appeal court said the women’s claims were not similar enough for a class action, adding they have other legal recourse open to them.

As usual, the Supreme Court gave no reason for refusing to hear the case.

Click to play video 'Just For Laughs founder’s trial draws protesters' Just For Laughs founder’s trial draws protesters
Just For Laughs founder’s trial draws protesters – Nov 6, 2020
© 2020 The Canadian Press
