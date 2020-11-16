2 arrested, drugs, replica firearm seized following trailer fire, police pursuit in Marmora: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Two men face multiple charges following a trailer fire in Marmora and subsequent police pursuit early Sunday.

According to Centre Hastings OPP, around 1 a.m., officers were called to the village of Marmora after a complainant reported that they were threatened by two men brandishing a firearm.

The suspects were residing in a trailer on the complainant’s property. Marmora is about 55 kilometres east of Peterborough.

OPP allege the suspects set the trailer on fire and fled the area in a vehicle before officers arrived.

OPP officers from Peterborough County and Quint West detachments were notified and a spike belt was used to disable the suspect vehicle travelling west on Hwy. 7 near Norwood, about 28 kilometres from Marmora. The two suspects were arrested without incident, OPP said.

Michael Stamatakos, 29, of North York, Ont., and Alex Silk, 25, of Southgate Township, Ont., were both charged with:

possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

arson — damage to property

possession of a firearm of ammunition contrary to prohibition order

possession of Schedule I substance — methamphetamine

possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling

participation in criminal organization

conspiracy to commit an indictable offence (two counts for Stamatakos, one for Silk)

Stamatakos was additionally charged with flight from a peace officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and uttering threats to damage property.

They were held in custody and made a court appearance in Belleville on Sunday, OPP said Monday.

