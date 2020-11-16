Single-vehicle rollover on Highway 97C claims a life

Send this page to someone via email

One man is dead after a pick-up truck veered off a snow-covered highway in B.C.’s Southern Interior, struck a large highway sign, and rolled down an embankment on Saturday night.

At approximately 7:20 p.m., Merritt RCMP received a request to assist BC Emergency Health Services at the single-vehicle rollover collision along Highway 97 C, the Okanagan Connector.

The crash occurred between West Kelowna and Merritt near Sunset Main Road.

Emergency first responders arrived on the scene to find a white Dodge Ram pick-up truck down the steep embankment.

“The vehicle, which had four occupants, sustained heavy damage and came to final rest on its roof approximately 30 feet down an embankment,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey of the RCMP Southeast District.

“Despite the efforts of passers-by, first responders were needed to extricate two individuals from the heavily damaged vehicle,” he said.

A passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three other occupants were transported to the hospital.

The BC Coroners Service was called in, and is also investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

At this time, investigators believe that poor weather and road conditions contributed to the crash.

Police are also investigating whether or not speed relative to those conditions and inadequate tires also played a role.

If you witnessed this crash and have not yet spoken to police you are asked to call the Merritt RCMP at 250-378-4262.