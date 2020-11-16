Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

Single-vehicle rollover on Highway 97C claims a life

By Shelby Thom Global News
Posted November 16, 2020 3:00 pm
Dash cam video moments after a pick-up truck veered off the highway, killing the front seat passenger, according to a witness.
Dash cam video moments after a pick-up truck veered off the highway, killing the front seat passenger, according to a witness. Mike McLoughlin/Facebook

One man is dead after a pick-up truck veered off a snow-covered highway in B.C.’s Southern Interior, struck a large highway sign, and rolled down an embankment on Saturday night.

At approximately 7:20 p.m., Merritt RCMP received a request to assist BC Emergency Health Services at the single-vehicle rollover collision along Highway 97 C, the Okanagan Connector.

The crash occurred between West Kelowna and Merritt near Sunset Main Road.

Read more: Witnesses, dashcam video sought of fatal collision on Highway 97 north of Kelowna airport

Emergency first responders arrived on the scene to find a white Dodge Ram pick-up truck down the steep embankment.

“The vehicle, which had four occupants, sustained heavy damage and came to final rest on its roof approximately 30 feet down an embankment,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey of the RCMP Southeast District.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'A man who was seriously injured and had his dog killed in a hit and run in West Kelowna urges the driver to come forward' A man who was seriously injured and had his dog killed in a hit and run in West Kelowna urges the driver to come forward
A man who was seriously injured and had his dog killed in a hit and run in West Kelowna urges the driver to come forward – Oct 29, 2020

“Despite the efforts of passers-by, first responders were needed to extricate two individuals from the heavily damaged vehicle,” he said.

Trending Stories

A passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

Read more: Witnesses, dashcam video sought of fatal collision on Highway 97 north of Kelowna airport

Three other occupants were transported to the hospital.

The BC Coroners Service was called in, and is also investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

At this time, investigators believe that poor weather and road conditions contributed to the crash.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Ghost bike memorial vandalized in Kelowna' Ghost bike memorial vandalized in Kelowna
Ghost bike memorial vandalized in Kelowna – Oct 1, 2020

Police are also investigating whether or not speed relative to those conditions and inadequate tires also played a role.

If you witnessed this crash and have not yet spoken to police you are asked to call the Merritt RCMP at 250-378-4262.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Highway 97COkanagan Connector crashHighway 97C collisionHighway 97C CrashMerrit RCMP
Flyers
More weekly flyers