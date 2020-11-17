Crime Beat podcast: The evil and senseless plot against Ray Johnson

Send this page to someone via email

On this episode of the Global News podcast Crime Beat, crime reporter Nancy Hixt shares the story of the evil and senseless plot against Ray Johnson.

Johnson was a kind and generous soul, the kind of man who would give the shirt off of his back to someone in need.

He was an antiques and collectibles dealer and had a table at a Calgary flea market.

In January of 2009 he celebrated his 77th birthday, and enjoyed daily routines that included coffee every morning to start his day with his youngest daughter.

That’s exactly how Friday, Jan. 30, 2009 began.

Ray and his daughter Bonnie went out for breakfast and sat and read the paper together.

They ended their meeting with a hug and goodbyes and promised to see each other at dinner later that night.

In the meantime, he went to a garage sale with one of his close friends — then planned to meet up with an online seller who had reached out to him about some items he might be interested in.

When Ray didn’t show up for dinner that night, his daughter thought he must have gotten delayed at a garage sale. He loved to visit, even with complete strangers.

But the next day, when she still couldn’t reach her father, Bonnie started to worry.

She called family and friends and even tried local hospitals to see if Ray had been in an accident.

No one had heard from her father.

Bonnie called police and reported him missing.

The next afternoon, investigators met with the Johnson family to update them on his case.

Their father was found dead — murdered.

Follow along as family and friends helped investigators retrace Ray Johnson’s last steps.

And, learn the shocking and senseless reason he was targeted.

