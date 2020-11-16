Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man charged in connection with 13 break-ins at small businesses in Orangeville, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted November 16, 2020 1:33 pm
Shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday, Dufferin OPP say they saw the suspect, who was identified through video surveillance, walking on First Street in Orangeville.
Shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday, Dufferin OPP say they saw the suspect, who was identified through video surveillance, walking on First Street in Orangeville. Police handout

A 37-year-old man has been charged in connection with 13 break-ins that took place at small businesses in Orangeville, Ont., beginning in late September until mid-November.

According to police, all the break-ins appeared to be executed in a similar manner.

Read more: Private school supervisor charged in connection with sexual assault of student in Caledon, Ont.

Shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday, Dufferin OPP say they saw the suspect, who was identified through video surveillance, walking on First Street in Orangeville.

Christopher Hann, 37, of no fixed address, was subsequently arrested without incident.

Trending Stories

Police charged him with 13 counts of breaking and entering and theft under $5,000.

Read more: Orangeville man appears in court on impaired driving charges

Story continues below advertisement

Hann was held for a bail hearing and will appear in Orangeville court later this week.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video 'Couple witness minivan swept up in Orangeville Grand River before boy went missing' Couple witness minivan swept up in Orangeville Grand River before boy went missing
Couple witness minivan swept up in Orangeville Grand River before boy went missing – Feb 22, 2018
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OrangevilleDufferin OPPOrangeville newsFirst Street Orangevilleorangeville break-insOrangeville business break-ins
Flyers
More weekly flyers