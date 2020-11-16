Man charged in connection with 13 break-ins at small businesses in Orangeville, Ont.

A 37-year-old man has been charged in connection with 13 break-ins that took place at small businesses in Orangeville, Ont., beginning in late September until mid-November.
According to police, all the break-ins appeared to be executed in a similar manner.
Read more: Private school supervisor charged in connection with sexual assault of student in Caledon, Ont.
Shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday, Dufferin OPP say they saw the suspect, who was identified through video surveillance, walking on First Street in Orangeville.
Christopher Hann, 37, of no fixed address, was subsequently arrested without incident.
Police charged him with 13 counts of breaking and entering and theft under $5,000.
Hann was held for a bail hearing and will appear in Orangeville court later this week.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
Comments