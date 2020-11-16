Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

November 21 – Wild Birds Unlimited

By The Staff 630CHED
Posted November 16, 2020 12:30 pm

Bring a little more joy to your backyard with Wild Birds Unlimited.  This Saturday on Talk To The Experts, learn how you can start bringing your yard to life with some of the best bird foods and highest quality feeders. Plus, find the perfect holiday gift for that outdoor lover in your family.  There is no greater joy than inviting nature into your backyard and Wild Birds Unlimited will show you how.  Don’t miss Wild Birds Unlimited on Talk To The Experts this Saturday on 630 CHED.

Advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
630 CHED Talk to the Experts
Flyers
More weekly flyers