Kelowna neighbourhood association upset with excessive development pressure in Padosy Lakeshore area

“We are not opposed to development,” Brent Warne told a group of supporters in Kelowna.

Warne is the spokesperson for the KLO Neighbourhood Association or KLONA, a group that preaches practical development.

“What we are opposed to, is this hodge-podge approach which is happening and the lack of proper planning in the community,” Warne explained.

Warne’s comments were directly squarely at Kelowna’s city council during a small meeting in a parking lot next to a proposed 14-storey development on Lakeshore road.

“For some time now the KLO Neighbourhood Association has been concerned about the pace of development, which is happening here in the Pandosy, Lakeshore area,” Warne told Global News.

“We’re not saying put their foot on the brake, we are saying take your foot of the accelerator and allow for some proper planning to go on.”

It was a message that resonated with about 50 concerned residents who turned up to hear Warne discuss the topic Monday morning.

“We believe that the approach that the city is taking of sprawl and tall is not the correct approach,” Warne said.

1:51 Seniors tower proposal in Kelowna Seniors tower proposal in Kelowna – Nov 6, 2020

Warne and the KLO Neighbourhood Association point a number of recent and proposed developments in the area that will have higher height and human densities than the city’s bylaws and official community plan envisioned.

“I think we just have to take a break and sit down, have the conversation, look at how we are planning this community out for the long term and not just for the quick rich schemes,” Warne said.

Warne says the group is hoping for a discussion with Kelowna City Council about the area’s development future.

Many in attendance at Monday’s speech strongly agree with the KLO Neighbourhood Association’s position.

1:30 Aqua development in Kelowna celebrated for vision, panned for addition to traffic problems on Lakeshore Rd. Aqua development in Kelowna celebrated for vision, panned for addition to traffic problems on Lakeshore Rd – Jan 19, 2018

“We need to go slow we need to take everything into account before we continue on with great developments,” Donna Lapierre urged.

“The area is going to be swallowed by metal and concrete and lack of character,” Jo Warren said.

“You can’t say people can’t come but there is a way to do it without losing our environment, I hope,” Berta Vanderwood said.

Warne says KLONA will be present at Tuesday’s Kelowna city council meeting to make their concerns known about the latest large-scale development planned for the corner KLO and Pandosy by Parc Retirement Living.

