Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Canada

City of Saint John, N.B., hit by cyber attack that prompts shutdown of IT systems

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 16, 2020 7:55 am
File - The large City of Saint John sign near Fort Howe in Saint John, N.B.
File - The large City of Saint John sign near Fort Howe in Saint John, N.B. Travis Fortnum/Global News

The City of Saint John, N.B., has shut down its information technology systems after it says it experienced a “significant” cyber attack.

The City says in a Facebook post that the 911 communication centre is operational, but many other online services have been shut down.

It says the city website, online payment systems and customer service applications are all down.

The city says it’s not yet clear whether any personal information was taken in the attack.

Click to play video 'Better Business Bureau shares cyber tips after CRA hack' Better Business Bureau shares cyber tips after CRA hack
Better Business Bureau shares cyber tips after CRA hack – Aug 23, 2020

It says officials are working to “contain and eradicate” the virus and restore the systems, but they don’t yet know how long that will take.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Officials say that in the meantime, they won’t be accepting payments for any services, such as water bills and parking tickets — and no late fees will be applied once everything’s back up and running.

But the city notes that most routine services remain operational.

Read more: Saint John Transit resumes Sunday service

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
RCMPNew BrunswickSaint Johnhackingcyber securitycyber attacksecurity breachCity hackedSaint john hacked
Flyers
More weekly flyers