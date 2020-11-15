Menu

Canada

Snowmobile driver dead after collision in Thompson: RCMP

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted November 15, 2020 2:01 pm
Harrison Perkins

A snowmobile driver is dead after a crash in Thompson on Saturday afternoon, according to RCMP.

Police got the call around 4:15 p.m. for a crash at the intersection of Weir Road and Cree Road, in Thompson.

Read more: Manitoba man dead, woman injured in snowmobile crash

The initial investigation has determined that two snowmobiles were going north in an open field, when one of the snowmobiles went over a snowbank, lost control, and the driver and passenger were thrown from their snowmobile.

The 37-year-old woman driving the snowmobile was taken to hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

Her 11-year-old female passenger, was taken to hospital, treated and released.

Police say both riders were wearing helmets and alcohol is not a factor in the collision.

Thompson RCMP continue to investigate.

