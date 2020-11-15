Snowmobile driver dead after collision in Thompson: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A snowmobile driver is dead after a crash in Thompson on Saturday afternoon, according to RCMP.

Police got the call around 4:15 p.m. for a crash at the intersection of Weir Road and Cree Road, in Thompson.

The initial investigation has determined that two snowmobiles were going north in an open field, when one of the snowmobiles went over a snowbank, lost control, and the driver and passenger were thrown from their snowmobile.

The 37-year-old woman driving the snowmobile was taken to hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

Her 11-year-old female passenger, was taken to hospital, treated and released.

Police say both riders were wearing helmets and alcohol is not a factor in the collision.

Thompson RCMP continue to investigate.

