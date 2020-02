Send this page to someone via email

One man is dead and a woman is recovering after a snowmobile crash near The Pas, Man., Saturday night.

RCMP said the man, 26, and the woman, 22, appear to have struck a tree while riding a snowmobile around 11 p.m. near Rocky Lake East Road, 45 kilometres north of The Pas.

The man was pronounced dead on scene, while police said the female was rushed to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

