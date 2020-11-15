3 COVID-19 cases at Indian Head Elementary School, classes move online

Send this page to someone via email

Students at Indian Head Elementary School are moving to remote learning after three people at the school tested positive for COVID-19, says Prairie Valley School Division.

Starting Monday, students will transition to online learning. They will return to the school on Nov. 30.

The school division says they are working with public health to ensure necessary measures are in place to protect all students in Indian Head.

No further details have been provided.

