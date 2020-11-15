Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

3 COVID-19 cases at Indian Head Elementary School, classes move online

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted November 15, 2020 12:44 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Saskatchewan announces new restrictions as case counts head in ‘wrong direction’' Coronavirus: Saskatchewan announces new restrictions as case counts head in ‘wrong direction’
Coronavirus: Saskatchewan announces new restrictions as case counts head in ‘wrong direction’

Students at Indian Head Elementary School are moving to remote learning after three people at the school tested positive for COVID-19, says Prairie Valley School Division.

Starting Monday, students will transition to online learning. They will return to the school on Nov. 30.

Read more: High school in Balgonie, Sask., moves to Level 3 of Safe Schools Plan

The school division says they are working with public health to ensure necessary measures are in place to protect all students in Indian Head.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

No further details have been provided.

Click to play video 'Regina Public Schools escalates pandemic precautions in high schools' Regina Public Schools escalates pandemic precautions in high schools
Regina Public Schools escalates pandemic precautions in high schools – Nov 6, 2020
Advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newsCoronavirus CasesSaskatchewan Coronavirussaskatchewan covid-19Saskatchewan NewsCoronavirus UpdatesSask Coronavirus Updatesask covid-19 updateIndian Headcovid-19 sask schoolscoronavirus sask schoolsIndian Head Elementary School
Flyers
More weekly flyers