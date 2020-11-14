Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

High school in Balgonie, Sask., moves to Level 3 of Safe Schools Plan

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted November 14, 2020 3:44 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Saskatchewan announces new restrictions as case counts head in ‘wrong direction’' Coronavirus: Saskatchewan announces new restrictions as case counts head in ‘wrong direction’
Coronavirus: Saskatchewan announces new restrictions as case counts head in ‘wrong direction’

Prairie Valley School Division is moving Greenall High School in Balgonie, Sask., to Level 3 of the province’s Safe Schools Plan.

The division says this will reduce the school’s capacity by about 50 per cent each day.

Read more: COVID-19 case confirmed at Greenall High School in Balgonie, Sask.

Starting Monday, high school students will separate into two cohorts, with each cohort attending school on alternating days. The cohort not in school will work from home.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The new schedule will be in place until Jan. 28, 2021, says Prairie Valley.

On Friday, the province’s chief medical health officer and Ministry of Health recommended all high schools with a population over 600 students move to Level 3 to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Saskatchewan expands mask mandate, implements curfew on bars with COVID-19 deaths imminent in weeks ahead

“We appreciate the support and understanding we have received from students and staff,” the school division said in a press release.

“We will continue to work together with our communities and families to meet the health and safety needs of our students.”

Click to play video 'Saskatchewan imposes new rules to curb COVID-19 surge' Saskatchewan imposes new rules to curb COVID-19 surge
Saskatchewan imposes new rules to curb COVID-19 surge
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newsCoronavirus CasesSaskatchewan Coronavirussaskatchewan covid-19Saskatchewan NewsCoronavirus UpdatesSask Coronavirus Updatesask covid-19 updateBalgonieSafe Schools Plancovid-19 sask schoolsLevel 3Grenall High School
Flyers
More weekly flyers