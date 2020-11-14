High school in Balgonie, Sask., moves to Level 3 of Safe Schools Plan

Send this page to someone via email

Prairie Valley School Division is moving Greenall High School in Balgonie, Sask., to Level 3 of the province’s Safe Schools Plan.

The division says this will reduce the school’s capacity by about 50 per cent each day.

Starting Monday, high school students will separate into two cohorts, with each cohort attending school on alternating days. The cohort not in school will work from home.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The new schedule will be in place until Jan. 28, 2021, says Prairie Valley.

On Friday, the province’s chief medical health officer and Ministry of Health recommended all high schools with a population over 600 students move to Level 3 to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

“We appreciate the support and understanding we have received from students and staff,” the school division said in a press release.

“We will continue to work together with our communities and families to meet the health and safety needs of our students.”

2:15 Saskatchewan imposes new rules to curb COVID-19 surge Saskatchewan imposes new rules to curb COVID-19 surge