Quebec reports 1,211 new cases of COVID-19, 15 additional deaths linked to virus

Quebec is reporting 1,211 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and 15 additional deaths linked to the novel coronavirus.

Public health authorities say two of those deaths took place in the last 24 hours, 11 occurred between Nov. 8 and 13, one was before Nov. 8 and one occurred at an unspecified date.

Health Minister Christian Dubé says a slight decrease in cases from a day earlier is encouraging, but Quebecers need to remain vigilant and keep following public health guidelines.

Quebec recorded its highest single-day increase of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic on Saturday, with 1,448 new diagnoses.

The province has now reported 123,854 cases of COVID-19 and 6,626 total deaths.

Officials say hospitalizations went up by four over the past 24 hours for a total of 587. Of that, 89 people are in intensive care, an increase of seven from the previous day.

