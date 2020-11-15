Menu

Health

Quebec reports 1,211 new cases of COVID-19, 15 additional deaths linked to virus

By Staff The Canadian Press
People wear face masks as they walk by a storefront window in Montreal, Saturday, November 14, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world.
People wear face masks as they walk by a storefront window in Montreal, Saturday, November 14, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Quebec is reporting 1,211 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and 15 additional deaths linked to the novel coronavirus.

Public health authorities say two of those deaths took place in the last 24 hours, 11 occurred between Nov. 8 and 13, one was before Nov. 8 and one occurred at an unspecified date.

Health Minister Christian Dubé says a slight decrease in cases from a day earlier is encouraging, but Quebecers need to remain vigilant and keep following public health guidelines.

Quebec recorded its highest single-day increase of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic on Saturday, with 1,448 new diagnoses.

The province has now reported 123,854 cases of COVID-19 and 6,626 total deaths.

Officials say hospitalizations went up by four over the past 24 hours for a total of 587. Of that, 89 people are in intensive care, an increase of seven from the previous day.

