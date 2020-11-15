Menu

Canada

2 dead after single-vehicle crash on Highway 427: OPP

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 15, 2020 9:56 am
The scene of the crash on Highway 427 Saturday.
The scene of the crash on Highway 427 Saturday. Global News

Ontario Provincial Police say two people are dead after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 427 Saturday.

Police said the collision happened in the southbound lanes near Highway 409 around 9:30 p.m.

In a tweet, OPP said a passenger vehicle with two men inside hit an impact attenuator.

Both men died as a result of their injuries, police said.

Lanes were closed in the area for the investigation, but have since reopened.

There is no word on what led to the collision.

