2 dead after single-vehicle crash on Highway 427: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police say two people are dead after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 427 Saturday.
Police said the collision happened in the southbound lanes near Highway 409 around 9:30 p.m.
In a tweet, OPP said a passenger vehicle with two men inside hit an impact attenuator.
Both men died as a result of their injuries, police said.
Lanes were closed in the area for the investigation, but have since reopened.
There is no word on what led to the collision.
