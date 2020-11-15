2 dead after single-vehicle crash on Highway 427: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police say two people are dead after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 427 Saturday.

Police said the collision happened in the southbound lanes near Highway 409 around 9:30 p.m.

In a tweet, OPP said a passenger vehicle with two men inside hit an impact attenuator.

Both men died as a result of their injuries, police said.

Lanes were closed in the area for the investigation, but have since reopened.

There is no word on what led to the collision.

9:30 last night, a passenger vehicle with 2 male occupants hit the crash attenuator at #Hwy427 SB at #Hwy409. Both men died as a result of their injuries. The collision reconstruction team reopened the lanes shortly before 4 a.m. ^dh pic.twitter.com/P07cnFnhYq — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) November 15, 2020

