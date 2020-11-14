Police searching for wanted man charged in Kelowna assault

Send this page to someone via email

Police in B.C.’s Southern Interior are asking for help in locating a wanted man.

RCMP say Childe Joseph Czernisz is wanted for a serious incident in Kelowna, stating he’s been charged for assault causing bodily harm and has an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

According to police, Czernisz is known to frequent the Kamloops area.

Czernisz is described as a Caucasian male with brown hair and hazel eyes, standing 5-9 and weighing 166 pounds.

If you have any information regarding Czernisz, you are asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.

