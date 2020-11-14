Menu

Crime

Police searching for wanted man charged in Kelowna assault

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted November 14, 2020 4:52 pm
RCMP say Childe Joseph Czernisz has an outstanding warrant for his arrest.
RCMP say Childe Joseph Czernisz has an outstanding warrant for his arrest. Kamloops RCMP

Police in B.C.’s Southern Interior are asking for help in locating a wanted man.

RCMP say Childe Joseph Czernisz is wanted for a serious incident in Kelowna, stating he’s been charged for assault causing bodily harm and has an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

According to police, Czernisz is known to frequent the Kamloops area.

Czernisz is described as a Caucasian male with brown hair and hazel eyes, standing 5-9 and weighing 166 pounds.

If you have any information regarding Czernisz, you are asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.

