Edmonton boutique launches ’12 Days of Pins’ locally-themed advent calendar

Send this page to someone via email

An Edmonton boutique has partnered with over a dozen local artists to create an Edmonton-themed pin advent calendar.

Julie Morrison, the owner of Majesty and Friends, launched the project as a way to combine a love of advent calendars and pins with supporting the local arts community.

“This has been a really tough year for a lot of artists in Edmonton,” Morrison said. “All the craft shows were cancelled. So at least half to 100 per cent of people’s income has been cut off.

“We love pins, we love advent calendars, let’s make [Edmonton’s] very first pin advent calendar.” Tweet This

The calendars, which include 12 Days of Pins as well as one surprise bonus, began presales on Saturday morning. Only 100 are available for the initial run.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s 12 pins by 12 different artisans, and a lot of them are exclusive right to the box,” Morrison said.

While the box is Edmonton-themed, the full designs of the pins are not being revealed to keep them a mystery — which Morrison says is part of the joy of an advent calendar.

“It’s not an advent calendar unless you can pop out all the little windows,” she said. “Which is why it’s so fun — because it’s a mystery.

“This is something fun that you can do with your family at home, or you can do it by yourself in your house. It’s just a way to support as many Edmonton artists as you can in one shot.” Tweet This

Story continues below advertisement

Majesty and Friends, at 64 Street and 112 Avenue in the Highland neighbourhood, has become known for its massive pin collection and quirky local products.

Morrison said in Edmonton and beyond, she believes pins have become a fashion statement.

“I was worried that pins were going to be a trend that would disappear, but they’re here to stay,” she said. “We’ve been selling pins in our store for three years — since it opened — and they’re not going anyway.”

A shot of some of the pins available at Majesty and Friends in Edmonton. Global News

She added that the shop is already working on other ideas for additional all-local advent calendars for next year.

The advent boxes also printed at an Edmonton-based company, Nexgen.

Story continues below advertisement

The boxes can be purchased online.