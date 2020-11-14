Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Features

Edmonton boutique launches ’12 Days of Pins’ locally-themed advent calendar

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted November 14, 2020 3:58 pm
Some Edmonton-themed pins from Majesty and Friends. The boutique has partnered with local artists to create an YEG-themed pin advent calendar.
Some Edmonton-themed pins from Majesty and Friends. The boutique has partnered with local artists to create an YEG-themed pin advent calendar. Global News

An Edmonton boutique has partnered with over a dozen local artists to create an Edmonton-themed pin advent calendar.

Julie Morrison, the owner of Majesty and Friends, launched the project as a way to combine a love of advent calendars and pins with supporting the local arts community.

“This has been a really tough year for a lot of artists in Edmonton,” Morrison said. “All the craft shows were cancelled. So at least half to 100 per cent of people’s income has been cut off.

“We love pins, we love advent calendars, let’s make [Edmonton’s] very first pin advent calendar.”

Tweet This

The calendars, which include 12 Days of Pins as well as one surprise bonus, began presales on Saturday morning. Only 100 are available for the initial run.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s 12 pins by 12 different artisans, and a lot of them are exclusive right to the box,” Morrison said.

While the box is Edmonton-themed, the full designs of the pins are not being revealed to keep them a mystery — which Morrison says is part of the joy of an advent calendar.

“It’s not an advent calendar unless you can pop out all the little windows,” she said. “Which is why it’s so fun — because it’s a mystery.

“This is something fun that you can do with your family at home, or you can do it by yourself in your house. It’s just a way to support as many Edmonton artists as you can in one shot.”

Tweet This

Story continues below advertisement

Majesty and Friends, at 64 Street and 112 Avenue in the Highland neighbourhood, has become known for its massive pin collection and quirky local products.

Read more: Photos: Unique Harry Potter-themed pop-up shop in Edmonton has fans lined up for hours

Morrison said in Edmonton and beyond, she believes pins have become a fashion statement.

“I was worried that pins were going to be a trend that would disappear, but they’re here to stay,” she said. “We’ve been selling pins in our store for three years — since it opened — and they’re not going anyway.”

A shot of some of the pins available at Majesty and Friends in Edmonton.
A shot of some of the pins available at Majesty and Friends in Edmonton. Global News

She added that the shop is already working on other ideas for additional all-local advent calendars for next year.

The advent boxes also printed at an Edmonton-based company, Nexgen.

Story continues below advertisement

The boxes can be purchased online.

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton artsShop Local EdmontonEdmonton artistsEdmonton Shop Localshop local yegMajesty and Friendsedmonton adventedmonton advent calendarlocal artists edmonton
Flyers
More weekly flyers