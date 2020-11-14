Surrey gym linked to 42 cases says COVID-positive patrons came while waiting for test results

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials have linked at least 42 cases of COVID-19 to a Surrey fitness centre.

Fraser Health officially declared an outbreak at the Platinum Athletic Club at 7653 King George Blvd. on Friday.

Anyone who attended the facility between Oct. 21 and Nov. 7 must self-isolate for 14 days from the last time they were present.

The gym voluntarily closed last Saturday, the same day the province implemented new restrictions in the Fraser and Vancouver Coastal Health regions.

In a statement on its Instagram page, the gym said “It has come to our attention that some COVID positive patrons had attended the club while awaiting their test results.”

Fraser Health says it has inspected the gym and is working with the company to improve its COVID-mitigation strategies before it can reopen.

