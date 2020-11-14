Menu

Advertisement
Health

Surrey gym linked to 42 cases says COVID-positive patrons came while waiting for test results

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 14, 2020 12:38 pm
Coronavirus: New problems facing contact tracers in B.C.
Keith Baldrey reports on the problems now facing COVID-19 contact tracers, who say some people aren't answering the phone.

Health officials have linked at least 42 cases of COVID-19 to a Surrey fitness centre.

Fraser Health officially declared an outbreak at the Platinum Athletic Club at 7653 King George Blvd. on Friday.

Read more: B.C. baby delivered by emergency C-section while mom in ICU with COVID-19

Anyone who attended the facility between Oct. 21 and Nov. 7 must self-isolate for 14 days from the last time they were present.

The gym voluntarily closed last Saturday, the same day the province implemented new restrictions in the Fraser and Vancouver Coastal Health regions.

Read more: B.C. breaks records again with 617 new COVID-19 cases, 167 in hospital

In a statement on its Instagram page, the gym said “It has come to our attention that some COVID positive patrons had attended the club while awaiting their test results.”

Fraser Health says it has inspected the gym and is working with the company to improve its COVID-mitigation strategies before it can reopen.

Fraser Health releases new posters about COVID-19 transmission
Fraser Health releases new posters about COVID-19 transmission
