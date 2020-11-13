No Santa at Winnipeg’s Polo Park, Red River Ex Winter Wonderland cancelled amid coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s largest drive-thru holiday light show has been cancelled and Santa Claus won’t be making his annual appearance at Winnipeg’s largest shopping centre as the province remains under a strict COVID-19 lockdown.

On Friday Polo Park Shopping Centre-owner Cadillac Fairview confirmed the mall won’t be hosting the jolly fellow in person this holiday season, with plans instead to have Santa available to meet kids online.

In a release the company says they made the move to protect the health and safety of guests, clients and employees, as well as “ensuring Santa is in top condition to make deliveries to children around the world at midnight on Christmas Day.”

Cadillac Fairview says several virtual experiences, including video chats with Santa, will be available on its website over the holidays.

The news comes as the Red River Ex said its been forced to cancel its annual Winter Wonderland drive-thru light show at Red River Exhibition Park.

Red River Ex President and CEO Garth Rogerson told 680 CJOB the organization got word from public health officials Thursday morning the event — which had been slated to start Nov. 21 — can’t go on under the province’s latest public health orders.

Earlier this week the province announced the “code red” restrictions province-wide in an effort to curb rising COVID-19 numbers.

The restrictions, which include closures of non-essential businesses, are expected to be in place for four weeks, or two incubation periods of COVID-19.

The Red River Ex says its been forced to cancel its annual Winter Wonderland drive-thru light show amid COVID-19 restrictions. Courtesy of Matt Smook

The Winter Wonderland show features over a million lights set up along a drivable, 2.5-kilometre route running through 26 different theme areas.

Rogerson said he questions the decision because those taking part in the event don’t have to leave their vehicles.

Winnipeg closing outdoor recreation amenities amid coronavirus lockdown

“It’s almost the perfect event for COVID because you can just get in your car and drive through and see the lights,” he said.

“It builds spirit in the community and it gets people outdoors gives them get a sense for the season and maybe a break from the worries and challenges of this epidemic.”

The cancellation also comes as a financial hit to the organization, which was also forced to cancel the annual Red River Ex this summer.

Rogerson said he’s hopeful he can convince the province to reverse its decision, noting all the lights have been set up and are ready to go.

“I understand, this is not a criticism of the government at all — they have a very, very difficult job — but we think that we’ve got a strong case to say that maybe some things could continue on,” he said Thursday.

“It’s a very simple drive-through live show and we’re hoping that they’ll take another look at it.”

